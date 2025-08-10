Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 7,057 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alkermes by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 31.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

