Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

