Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,391,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 234,181 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 30,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XENE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
XENE opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
