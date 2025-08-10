Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 348.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $83.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.18 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $52,921.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 89,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,112.79. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,312.65. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $345,222 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

