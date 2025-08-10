First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,828.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,967.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,922.70. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 66 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 121,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,541,610. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

