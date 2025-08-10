Head-To-Head Contrast: Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) & Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -244.94% -181.94% Exelixis 27.01% 27.47% 20.88%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.65 million ($9.26) -1.20 Exelixis $2.17 billion 4.68 $521.27 million $2.08 18.13

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and Exelixis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Cadrenal Therapeutics. Cadrenal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cadrenal Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadrenal Therapeutics and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadrenal Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exelixis 1 8 13 0 2.55

Cadrenal Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.00%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $44.4444, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Cadrenal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cadrenal Therapeutics is more favorable than Exelixis.

Summary

Exelixis beats Cadrenal Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, a novel, potent, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets VEGF receptors, MET and the TAM kinases (TYRO3, AXL and MER); and XB002, a next-generation tissue factor (TF)-targeting ADC, administered via intravenous infusion and composed of a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) against TF that is conjugated to an auristatin-based microtubulin inhibitor (MTI) payload. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

