Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, April 28th.

BANC stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $272.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,649.16. The trade was a 26.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,976. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,208,000. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Banc of California by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Banc of California by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,393,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,380 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Banc of California by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Banc of California by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

