Reviewing Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and AltC Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $5.86 million 16.02 -$27.48 million ($0.17) -3.11 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

AltC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -304.91% -97.03% -72.36% AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AltC Acquisition beats Ocean Power Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides Next Generation PowerBuoy; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Further, the company provides offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. It serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About AltC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.