Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 516,332 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Teradyne worth $1,728,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $58,574.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,313,644.31. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

