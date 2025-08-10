Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.0%

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$36.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$25.00 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.58 per share, with a total value of C$135,781.10. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.