JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.8667.

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 12.5%

NASDAQ FROG opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. JFrog has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,337,796.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,996,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,195,464.84. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $999,456.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 686,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,623,297.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,150. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 90.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $128,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.