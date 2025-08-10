Razvan Radulescu Sells 10,000 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,881.63. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Razvan Radulescu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Bird alerts:

On Tuesday, July 8th, Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $451,900.00.

Blue Bird Stock Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Blue Bird Corporation has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,402,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 468,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1,394.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,981,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.