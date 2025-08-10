Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 11,944 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $708,398.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,944.99. This represents a 20.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Etsy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.73. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 423.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after acquiring an additional 535,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 436,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 140.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 415,942 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

