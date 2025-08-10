Katherine Adkins Sells 6,489 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,000. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, Katherine Adkins sold 1,329 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $99,675.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $4,446,210.34.

On Monday, July 7th, Katherine Adkins sold 57,102 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $4,012,557.54.

Affirm Stock Down 8.4%

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,800.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $26,060,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AFRM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

