Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James Financial

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 12.8%

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $68,682.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 371,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,846.99. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,151 shares of company stock worth $209,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,248.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.