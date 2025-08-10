Analyzing NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT)

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Security Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial 15.33% 6.44% 0.91% Security Bancorp 18.52% N/A N/A

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NASB Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Bancorp pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial $168.58 million 1.46 $28.26 million $3.70 9.23 Security Bancorp $22.38 million 1.28 $4.06 million $10.76 7.03

This table compares NASB Financial and Security Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NASB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp. Security Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NASB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NASB Financial beats Security Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending. In addition, the company provides financial services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

