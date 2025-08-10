Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) vs. First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Head to Head Review

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

First Advantage has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Cielo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $1.05 billion 2.76 $37.29 million ($0.91) -18.27 Cielo $2.12 billion 1.07 $418.05 million $0.16 5.25

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage. First Advantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 0.65% 13.16% 7.33% Cielo 17.54% 12.28% 1.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Advantage and Cielo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 5 2 0 2.29 Cielo 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Cielo.

Summary

First Advantage beats Cielo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cielo

(Get Free Report)

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

