Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $263.20 and last traded at $255.57, with a volume of 1764779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.82.

The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.02.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

