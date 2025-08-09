Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,432 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

