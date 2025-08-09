Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112,686 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4%

Broadcom stock opened at $304.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $310.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,842.60. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

