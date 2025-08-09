True North Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $377.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.15. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $322.03 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

