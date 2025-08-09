JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,708,115 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.37% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $13,425,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IVV stock opened at $640.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $642.94. The firm has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $619.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

