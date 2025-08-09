Cynosure Group LLC Sells 591 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.5% of Cynosure Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $47,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after buying an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $445.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.62 and a 200-day moving average of $395.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $448.79. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

