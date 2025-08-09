First Western Trust Bank Has $6.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $445.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

