Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $5.40 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 296,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,644,000 after buying an additional 87,951 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $304.97 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $310.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

