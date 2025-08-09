1,969 Shares in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:RTX opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $158.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,935 shares of company stock worth $5,938,488. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

