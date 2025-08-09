Water Stocks To Watch Now – August 6th

Emerson Electric, Parker-Hannifin, and Rockwell Automation are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the treatment, distribution, infrastructure and management of water resources. They encompass utilities, engineering firms that build pipes and pumps, and specialists in filtration, desalination or smart?metering systems. As global demand for clean, reliable water supplies grows, water stocks are often viewed as a defensive, long-term investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,732,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

PH stock traded down $17.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $697.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $694.53 and a 200 day moving average of $655.47. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $745.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $18.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39.

