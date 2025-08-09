Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $288.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

