Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $239.07 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $238.03 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day moving average of $315.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.21.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

