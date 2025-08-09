Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 287.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $121.38.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.