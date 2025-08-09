NWK Group Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NWK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,724 shares of company stock worth $214,176,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Up 2.3%

TSLA opened at $329.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

