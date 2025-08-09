Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

