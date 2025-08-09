Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 354 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,895,000 after purchasing an additional 70,724 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Finally, Morton Community Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of UNH opened at $250.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.78 and its 200 day moving average is $406.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

