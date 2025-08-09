Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $24 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $679,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $574.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

