Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $625.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $774.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $798.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 98.25%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $990.89.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

