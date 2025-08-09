Lcnb Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 10,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 119.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.