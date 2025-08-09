Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,507 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $121,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95.

Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analyst

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Insider Transactions

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

