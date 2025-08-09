Top Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 6th

Walmart, Target, and TKO Group are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish or distribute video games and gaming hardware. Their market value typically rises or falls based on game release schedules, console and device sales cycles, and broader trends like mobile gaming, digital distribution and eSports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,161,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,099,102. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $824.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.72. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,676. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.33.

