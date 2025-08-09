Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 7,193 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 143,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.65 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

