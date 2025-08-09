First Western Trust Bank Sells 652 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 523.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.

Intuit Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of INTU opened at $749.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $769.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

