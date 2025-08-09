AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,401 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.41 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $233.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

