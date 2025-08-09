First Western Trust Bank Has $966,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.