Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 453.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,191 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

NYSE IT opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.94. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.14 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

