Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 356 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $313.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.84. The company has a market capitalization of $515.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.75 and its 200 day moving average is $289.53.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.