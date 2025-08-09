Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,449 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 366,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $198.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $191.06.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.