ESL Trust Services LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQ opened at $574.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

