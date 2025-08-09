The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Trimmed by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.77. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

