Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.9% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:LLY opened at $625.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $774.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $798.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $592.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 98.25% and a net margin of 25.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $990.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

