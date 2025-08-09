Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Reduced by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,831,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,006,000 after purchasing an additional 745,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,062,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,819,000 after purchasing an additional 288,672 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.22 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.08. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

