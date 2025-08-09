Lcnb Corp Purchases 943 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lcnb Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE NEE opened at $72.42 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

